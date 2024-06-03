Police arrest man accused of starting Old Town business fire

Jun. 2—A man accused of starting a fire at High Noon Restaurant and Saloon in Old Town was arrested on Saturday.

Steve Maestas, 65, is charged with second-degree arson. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Their attorney could not be reached.

Maestas had an initial appearance on Saturday, according to court records.

At about 6:45 a.m. May 21, AFR responded to a call of a structure fire at the restaurant located in the 400 block of San Felipe NW, near Mountain.

According to the affidavit, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the outside of the business' refrigerator. There was severe smoke and heat-related damage to parts of the exterior and electrical boxes and cables. There was about $20,000 in damage.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, surveillance showed a man — later identified as Maestas — "deliberately" ignite the fire with a handheld device.

The restaurant stated on its Facebook page Thursday that it will be closed for "a couple weeks at minimum" while it continues to clean up.