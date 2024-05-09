Police arrest man accused of setting ‘several’ fires near residences in Manchester, New Hampshire

A man accused of intentionally setting at least three fires near residences in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday morning is facing arson charges.

Manchester Police responded to the area of Merrimack, Middle, and Pleasant Streets for the report of several fires overnight which officials on the scene believed were intentionally set.

Each fire was located near residences and flammable material was found in the vicinity, police said. In one fire, a propane grill had been used, and in another items had been placed on a deck and ignited.

Fire officials informed officers of a suspected male who had been seen in the area carrying a white plastic bag.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Knee, of Manchester.

Knee is charged with three felony counts of arson and one count of attempted arson, according to police.

Manchester Police and Fire are jointly investigating other fires that occurred in the same area.

Anyone with information about these fires can contact the Manchester Fire Marshal Division at (603)669-2256 or Detective Ryan Heile at rheile@manchesternh.gov or (603) 792- 5534.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW