Police arrest man accused of robbing tobacco store in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody days after he allegedly robbed a tobacco store in Clarksville, officials said.

The Clarksville Police Department said 47-year-old David Alan Smith is suspected of robbing the Discount Tobacco Outlet located in the 900 block of Riverside Drive on Thursday, May 16.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

David Alan Smith (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Authorities reported he entered the business just before 9 p.m., confronted the store clerk and threatened her, indicating he had a gun tucked into his waistband.

The clerk reportedly gave Smith $100, and he fled on foot. On Friday, officials released pictures and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

According to Clarksville police, Smith was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Saturday, May 18 after a short foot pursuit.

He remains in Montgomery County Jail on a $55,000 bond. No other information was released.

