Police arrest man accused of forcing woman into car at gunpoint, sexually assaulting

A man who Lexington police say forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted her has been arrested by police in Scott County.

The Lexington Police Department said the kidnapping and assault happened May 4.

Two days later, police said they were called to the 1300 block of Village Drive regarding an assault, and the woman told them she had been taken to an apartment complex after being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint, according to a news release issued by Lexington police Friday.

Police said they identified Jose Cabellero-Vasquez, 24, as the suspect using “the Real-Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate readers and traffic cameras.”

Caballero-Vasquez was arrested by the Georgetown Police Department Thursday and was being held in the Scott County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping of an adult and first-degree sexual abuse, police said.

The suspect’s name is spelled Caballero-Vazquez in court records and on the Scott County jail website.

Fayette District Court records indicate that Caballero-Vazquez was involved in a collision Monday afternoon and that Lexington police charged him the same day with driving without a license/negligence in an accident in reference to that incident.

Police declined to answer questions about whether he had been identified as a suspect in the kidnapping case before that or how he came to be arrested in Georgetown Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.