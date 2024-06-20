Police arrest man, 33, in stabbing outside Keeaumoku Walmart

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL @STARADVERTISER.COM The bus stop along Keeaumoku Street, where a 32-year-old male Walmart employee was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife on Saturday evening.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN.24 Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN.24 Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes Honolulu police today arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in the Saturday night stabbing outside the Keeaumoku Street Walmart store and in a separate terroristic threatening case earlier that night.

Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said officers arrested the suspect this afternoon for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.

She said that at about 8 :15 p.m. on Saturday, the man had a knife and threatened to kill a security guard who had asked him to leave a private property in the Ward Avenue area. The guard ran away and called the police. He provided officers with a description of the suspect and the weapon, Thoemmes said.

At about 9 :55 p.m. Saturday, a man matching the same description allegedly tried to rob a 32-year-old man, stabbing the victim in the chest with a kitchen knife outside the Keeaumoku Walmart. The suspect fled but Thoemmes said officers found a backpack and knife at the Keeaumoku crime scene.

A Walmart spokesperson later identified the victim as a store employee. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Thoemmes said today that the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are seeking charges with the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office. The suspect has a criminal record but it does not include violent crimes, Thoemmes said.

