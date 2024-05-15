Police arrest local business owner, employee on gambling charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department said two Auburn residents, a business owner, and an employee were arrested on warrants after gambling machines from a local business revealed ongoing illegal activity.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Rifat Hassan on warrants charging him with conspiracy to promote gambling and possession of a gambling device. Hassan’s arrest resulted from the police department investigating a suspected business located on East Glenn Avenue for running an illegal gambling operation.

On May 8, detectives searched the business and confiscated several gambling machines. During the search officers also arrested the sole employee of the business, 62-year-old Robert Levett for conspiracy to promote gambling.

Auburn Police says during the investigation, detectives recovered evidence proving that the machines were used to obtain illegal profits. Hassan was later identified as the business owner and arrested.

At this time, police say Hassan is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $6000 bond.

