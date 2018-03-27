Larry Nassar’s Ex Boss Charged With Groping and Harassing Female Medical Students

The former Michigan State University dean who oversaw convicted child abuser Larry Nassar was charged with criminal sexual conduct himself Tuesday amid accusations that he groped and sexually harassed female medical students and had a video of the disgraced former doctor performing “treatment” on a young female patient on his computer.

William Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was charged with fourth-degree sexual misconduct, felony misconduct and two other charges, according to court documents released Tuesday. The former dean was arrested Monday night as part of the Michigan Attorney General’s office investigation into sexual misconduct at Michigan State University.

The charges stem from a string of accusations against the dean that include groping two female medical students and telling female students to “dress sexier,” the affidavit said, according to a version of the document published on MLive. The document also said Strampel stored porongraphic photos and videos on his computer, as well as a video of Nassar “performing ‘treatment’ on a young female patient.’” Nassar admitted at his sentencing earlier this year that he performed the invasive treatments on young victims for his own sexual gratification.

Incidents between Strampel and female students detailed in the affidavit span back to the mid-2000s and through February 2018.

Strampel was booked in the Ingham County Jail Monday night and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The state Attorney General office is investigating Michigan State in the months after Nassar, a former physician for the university and U.S.A. gymnastics, admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing more than 150 girls and women throughout his career. In January, Nassar, 54, was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison.

Strampel, 70, was arrested ahead of a scheduled update on the investigation from Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office on Tuesday. A representative from Schuette’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Strampel stepped down from his role as dean — a role he filled since 2002 and throughout Nassar’s career at the university — in December of 2017, citing health reasons. University officials have since taken steps to revoke his tenured position as a faculty member. A February letter to the school’s provost from Carol Viventi, the vice president and special counsel to Michigan State’s president, said Strampel “failed to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for former doctor Larry Nassar following the conclusion of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation.”

That 2014 investigation had resulted in a number of guidelines for Nassar to follow to continue his work at the university, including having another person present in the room during certain procedures. According to Viventi’s letter, Strampel had failed to notify other relevant Michigan State officials about the guidance and did not monitor or enforce the requirements.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” interim Michigan State President John Engler said in a statement in February.

“We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate matter.”

Michigan State had fired Nassar in September 2016 following an Indianapolis Star investigation into the former gymnastics doctor. Amid intense criticism over its handling of the Nassar case, former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon and former Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis stepped down from their positions earlier this year.

“Our clients are encouraged by the Attorney General’s action today,” attorney John Manly, who represented more than 150 survivors of Nassar’s abuse, said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press. “It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable.”