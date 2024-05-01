Police arrest highly wanted Albuquerque man connected to copper thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the Albuquerque Police Department’s top ten shoplifting offenders is behind bars Tuesday night. Albuquerque police have connected him to copper thefts across the city causing more than $100,000 in loss and damages.

According to a criminal complaint, Brian Robinson has been targeting businesses for their copper wire using his white pickup truck, breaking electrical boxes, and getting away with copper wire.

Police say it started on Halloween of last year. Robinson is accused of hitting a strip mall along Coors near Sequoia causing more than $25,000 in damage and stolen wire.

Then, police say on March 1 he hit Savoy Bar and Grill on Montgomery. There he’s accused of causing more than $11,000 in damages and copper theft.

On March 4, Robinson and another suspect are suspected of targeting the Westside Transit Center, damaging the electrical box, and stealing copper wire. Police say they returned a week later, stealing more copper. Between the two incidents, the report says there was more than $50,000 in damages.

On March 30, Robertson and Sons Violin Shop on Carlisle was hit and left with more than $23,000 in damages and copper theft. Police say Robinson’s white truck was spotted there.

Days later, Robinson is accused of hitting the Eubank Medical Plaza. Inside the building, Family Medicine PC, was left in the dark for a week after video showed Robinson’s white truck pull up to the electrical box and sparks fly.

“We heard a loud explosion and then the lights kind of flickered and almost like a power surge kind of thing and then everything just shut down,” said Stephanie Henderson, the Chief Business Officer for Family Medicine PC.

Robinson was originally arrested on April 2 but was let out the next day. He’s back behind bars facing charges for larceny and property damage.

