Shooting suspect arrested for killing 60-year-old Harlem man after loud argument

Police have arrested the attacker they say fatally shot a 60-year-old man in his Harlem apartment last month.

Joseph Fulford, 25, was cuffed Saturday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Feb. 29 slaying of Tyrone Swinton.

Neighbors in the building on W. 116th St. near Malcolm X. Blvd. heard arguing and gunshots around 9:30 a.m. and called 911, according to Swinton’s sister.

Medics responding to the apartment found the older man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside, but could not be saved.

Swinton, however, has 22 arrests dating back to 1982, including for robbery, burglary and grand larceny, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the motive behind the slaying was, according to a police spokesperson.

Fulford’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Sunday afternoon.

The gunman lives in Woodside, Queens, cops said.