Police arrest Ga. man they say killed woman in Myrtle Beach, drove her body back to DeKalb County

A Georgia man is facing murder charges after police said he killed a woman in Myrtle Beach and drover her body back to DeKalb County last year.

According to ABC 15 News, Bornold Alastair Eberhart, 42 was arrested by Myrtle Beach police earlier this month.

Police said that Kristin Laymon vanished around the end of September last year. North Myrtle Beach police determined that she had last been at a resort in the Grand Strand area with Eberhart.

Police said an investigation revealed that Eberhart and Laymon got into an argument early the morning of Sept. 23. The next day, investigators said Eberhart drove back to DeKalb County Georgia, with Laymon’s body in his car.

Arrest warrants were issued for Eberhart on March 3. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office extradited him back to South Carolina on Friday.

On Saturday, DeKalb County police located a body they believe to be Laymon on the 1800 block of Whitehall Forest Court. They are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner’s office, according to ABC 15 News.

Laymon’s former co-workers told News 13 that she had been working at a flower shop in Tucker but was fired a month before she vanished.

North Myrtle Beach police are expected to give a news conference at 2 p.m. at the city courthouse.

Eberhart is facing murder charges.