Police arrest Fife Lake man for allegedly driving while high

Apr. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — A 35-year-old Fife Lake man was taken into custody during a traffic stop after police found used needles in his car along with his 4-year-old daughter, according to Traverse City Police Department reports.

A concerned citizen called 911 on Sunday at 2:13 p.m. after seeing the man lying down in the driver's seat with his 4-year-old daughter unbuckled in the back seat at a business on East South Airport Road, Lt. Ryan Taylor said.

Prior to getting pulled over by the officer, reports show that other people had called 911 to report his erratic driving.

When the officer approached the man, he was "slumped over" and "appeared to be disoriented." Inside the car was a tin container with used needles and orange caps.

After further questioning by the police, the Fife Lake man admitted to using heroin earlier that day before going to the store with his daughter, Taylor said.

The child was picked up by her grandmother at the scene, police said, before the man was taken to Munson Medical Center for a blood draw and then to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

TCPD has submitted the following charges to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for further review: one count operating while intoxicated second offense, one count child abuse fourth degree and one count possession of heroin.

The man remains incarcerated awaiting his arraignment.

Taylor confirmed the department submitted a referral for the young girl to Child Protective Services.