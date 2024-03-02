Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting on Shelly Street.

Police arrested 18-year-old Marvin Liggins after a shooting that killed Tyre Everson,18. Police said Everson died from gunshot injuries in the 3700 block of Shelly Street on Feb. 8.

Liggins was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police charged him with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Teen killed, several injured in drive-by shooting off West Brookstown

BRPD said one juvenile was also arrested in connection to Everson’s death and more suspects could be involved.

Ramide Cosey, Everson’s brother, was also killed in a shooting on Jan. 1. Police said three juveniles have been arrested so far.

If anyone has information that could help detectives, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.