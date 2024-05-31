Police arrest Davis man on homicide charge after fentanyl death at Citrus Heights home

Detectives on Wednesday night arrested a Davis resident accused of selling fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid, that led to the February death of a 33-year-old man in Citrus Heights.

Collin Reed Holcomb, 34, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of Bradley Mitchell, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Thursday night in a news release.

Holcomb was taken into custody at his Davis apartment and booked at the Yolo County Jail, where he remained Friday morning awaiting to be returned to face criminal charges in Sacramento County.

About 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15, authorities were called to a home in the 7900 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a man who was having a medical emergency and not breathing. Officers went to the home and found a man, later identified as Mitchell, who was dead.

Police said others at the home told investigators that Mitchell had likely overdosed, and that the naloxone they administered had not revived him.

Authorities have said as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can provide a lethal dose. Fentanyl can shut down breathing, cause cardiac arrest and kill within minutes.

Detectives began investigating Mitchell’s activity in the several days leading up to his death. Police said the detectives uncovered evidence that showed Holcomb had sold fentanyl to Mitchell.

Working closely with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Holcomb on a homicide charge. Police said detectives conducted surveillance at Holcomb’s Davis apartment before they arrested him Wednesday.

Along with the arrest warrant, the detectives served a search warrant at the home. Police said detectives recovered “illegal narcotics” found in Holcomb’s apartment. The Police Department did not indicate specifically what drugs were found or the amount of narcotics recovered.

Yolo County Child Protective Services was called to the Davis apartment care for a child living there, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with relevant information about this homicide to call the Citrus Heights Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524.