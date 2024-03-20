Police arrest CT man in fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run in Stamford last fall involving a pedestrian.

Salvatore Longo, 58, of Greenwich turned himself in Wednesday on charges of misconduct with a motor vehicle and felony evading responsibility, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police Department.

According to a statement issued by Booth, Longo has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 21, 2023, that killed 74-year-old Marie Jean-Charles of Stamford.

Police responded to West Main Street, near the junction with Alvord Lane, just before 6:15 a.m. and found Jean-Charles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation — conducted by the Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad — determined Jean-Charles was walking south as she crossed West Main Street when she was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes “at what is believed to be a high rate of speed,” Booth said. The motorist involved did not stop and took off from the scene.

Booth said police identified a suspect early on in the investigation and seized the vehicle believed to be involved the day of the fatal crash. Longo, who was identified as a suspect, was interviewed the same day and he denied any involvement, according to Booth.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and gathered physical evidence that was analyzed during the investigation and tested by the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

Booth said investigators received the test results earlier this month and obtained a warrant for Longo.

Longo was being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Stamford Superior Court.

“Stamford Police CARS would like to thank the many citizens of Stamford that called us and helped us identify what year, make and model of the vehicle that we were looking for regarding this collision. That information helped us develop a suspect vehicle, and ultimately the suspect,” Booth said. “As always, we appreciate any and all assistance from the community.”