Police arrest barefoot ex-mayor outside Vineland City Hall

VINELAND — Robert Romano, the former mayor, was arrested at a City Hall parking lot shortly after 11 a.m. Monday after allegedly driving his car into the lot's metal fence.

Romano, 71, also a retired city police lieutenant, then immediately was driven in a police cruiser across Plum Street to the police station.

Police said Monday afternoon Romano was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. The former one-term mayor was barefoot but otherwise clothed and wearing a jacket with “Security” written across the back.

A brief police website post states that Romano, a West Forest Grove Road resident, was processed on summonses and released pending a Municipal Court hearing.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and a full report was not available Monday afternoon. Officials at City Hall declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

It is not known why Romano was at City Hall.

Police question a barefoot Robert Romano, former mayor of Vineland, near his car at the City Hall parking lot on Plum Street Monday morning. Romano, 71, a retired officer, then was charged with drunk driving and reckless driving charges. PHOTO: March 25, 2024.

Officers were seen speaking with Romano outside the parking lot fence, with the former mayor sometimes leaning on the fence. An officer briefly checked inside the car, which was parked on the other side of the fence.

Romano was not handcuffed but was patted down before being escorted to a cruiser and being helped into a rear seat. The cruiser was driven by an officer who had arrived last on scene and who administered a visual test to Romano, for which the former mayor removed his glasses.

The filing of criminal charges is not proof of guilt, but only the start of the legal process. A defendant is presumed innocent.

Romano was elected mayor in 2008, but he lost a tight 2012 re-election race. He ran again in 2016 but lost.

Romano’s father, Joseph, also was mayor here.

