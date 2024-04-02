Police make arrest in armed home invasion in CT involving attempted theft of expensive cat

Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed home invasion last month in East Haven where two men allegedly forced their way into a residence seeking an expensive cat.

William Pagan 23, of New Haven has been charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree threatening, first-degree unlawful restraint and sixth-degree larceny, according to Capt. Joseph M. Murgo of the East Haven Police Department.

Murgo said Pagan was taken into custody on Glade Street in West Haven with assistance of the West Haven Police Department. He was held on $750,000 bond and was arraigned Tuesday in New Haven Superior Court.

The charges Pagan faces stem from an alleged home invasion on March 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Thompson Street that police described as a targeted attack that occurred between individuals who were known to one another.

Police were called to the residence just after 3:45 p.m. and learned that two men allegedly tried to enter through a rear slider door, which led to a struggle with a resident who tried to keep the intruders out, according to police.

Both men were able to get into the residence after one of them allegedly kicked through a glass pane on the slider. According to police, the intruders were allegedly armed with a gun and demanded an expensive cat that belonged to the resident.

A resident of the home was eventually able to fight off the intruders after they could not find the cat upon searching for several minutes, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The intruders left the area in a blue BMW that was later found in Hamden and seized to be processed for evidence.

According to Murgo, the investigation by detectives led to Pagan being identified as a suspect. He was charged after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.