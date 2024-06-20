Police arrest 42-year-old man connected to downtown hit-and-run death of 78-year-old author, foster care advocate

Jun. 19—Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to an alleged downtown Spokane hit-and-run that left a 78-year-old author and former foster parenting program director dead last week.

Members of Spokane police's Major Crimes Unit and the Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Gary F. Burns Wednesday at a Spokane Valley residence on suspicion of hit-and-run — death, according to a Spokane Police news release.

Janet Mann was struck the afternoon of June 11 in the area of Browne Street and Main Avenue, police said. She was taken to the hospital and died.

"We thank the police and investigators for working hard," Genevieve Mann Morris, one of Mann's daughters, said in a text message. "We will wait for the process to unfold. We have been overwhelmed by love and support from friends, family and the community."

Mann Morris, one of Mann's daughters, said her mom was on her way to meet her grandson for lunch when she was killed.

Mann and her husband, Paul Mann, were two of the primary owners who revitalized the downtown Ridpath Club Apartments. The married couple of 55 years lived on the top floor of the former downtown hotel.

The Mann couple created the nonprofit Children's Ark in 1995, and ran it until 2009, Mann Morris said. The Spokane nonprofit was a center for evaluation and intervention services for at-risk parents and children.

Mann co-authored a book, "Creating Compassionate Foster Care: Lessons of Hope for Children and Families in Crisis," in 2017.

Burns was in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday night.