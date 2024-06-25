Police arrest 2nd teen in killing of boy, 14, in popular wooded Charlotte hangout

Police arrested a second teenager this week in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a popular wooded hangout in northeast Charlotte.

Jonathan Miller, a student at Julius L. Chambers High School, was shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. May 22 in the 200 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. The neighborhood is in the Newell South community, east of North Tryon Street.

Officers charged a 16-year-old that week with first-degree murder. On Monday, police said they also arrested a 15-year-old on the same charge. Both are under the legal age to be tried as adults and were taken to the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Cabarrus County.

Details of what prompted the shooting — including whether the victim and suspect knew each other — have not been released.

Jonathan enjoyed fishing, hanging with his friends and playing video games, his family said in his obituary.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with Jonathan’s family and friends,” Julius L. Chambers principal Travares Hicks said in a message to families of students at the school the week of the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 704-334-1600.