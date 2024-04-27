Police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting of teen in Charlotte fast food restaurant

Police on Friday arrested a second person involved with the killing of Charlotte teenager Fate Brannon inside a fast food restaurant.

A 16-year-old connected to the shooting was taken into custody after police obtained a secure custody order for murder, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

On March 29, officers found 17-year-old Fate with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call of a shooting just after 2:30 p.m.

Fate was shot by two masked intruders in the Jack in the Box restaurant in the 200 block of North Hoskins Road, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported. According to WSOC’s report, Fate was an employee at the fast food restaurant.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The next day, police arrested 28-year-old Marcus Dahn and charged him with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

With help from the Rock Hill Police Department, officers found the 16-year-old in Rock Hill and took the teen into custody, according to the CMPD news release.

Fate “was considered a bright light to many in his family, and to lose that light in such a tragic way has been very difficult,” aunt Jamie Brannon told WSOC. “I don’t know if we can truly come to an understanding of why it happened that way.”

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD homicide Detective Patrick Diekhaus at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.