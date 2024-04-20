Police make an arrest of 26-year-old women who allegedly killed man outside Fresno bar

A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a northwest Fresno bar.

The Fresno Police Department arrested 26-year-old Domonique Jones, who is accused for the April 14 murder of Gilberto Gutierrez.

Officers responded to Ewell’s Place, located at Shaw and Marks avenues about a shooting victim and found Gutierrez in front of the bar with a gunshot wound.

Gutierrez was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives said Gutierrez was trying to defuse an argument outside the bar between his friend and another group before it turned into a fight. Police said Jones had a gun and shot Gutierrez.

Jones was arrested at her home, Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said. He said it’s unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Cervantes said three other people were with Gutierrez and five people with Jones.

“We have video of the entire incident from beginning to end,” Cervantes said. “We identified all those people that I mentioned. Four from his side and five from her side and we identified all of them with the exception of one. We’re probably going to talk to that person later in the day.”

Jones was booked into the Fresno County jail on one count of murder, police said.

It was the ninth murder in Fresno in 2024, Cervantes said.

Gilberto Gutierrez, 38, was identified by police as the person shot and killed outside Ewell’s Bar in Fresno, California on Sunday, April 14, 2024.