Police make arrest in 2022 death of man found behind CT home with ‘signs of assault’

Police have charged a Connecticut man with murder nearly two years after another man was found dead behind his home in Hartford in 2022.

Deaudrienne Keith, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of murder following a lengthy investigation, according to the Hartford Police Department.

On June 15, 2022, officers responded to reports of a body found outside a home on Martin Street and found 56-year-old Brian Knighton dead behind the building, police said.

Investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and “located clear signs of assault on the deceased,” according to police.

Keith was identified as a suspect after an 18-month investigation, police said Friday.

Both men reportedly lived at the same address on Martin Street, according to police.

On Friday, Keith was located by members of the Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, the violent crimes unit, the auto theft unit and the U.S Marshal Service and taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond, police said.