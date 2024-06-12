Police arrest 2 suspects in deadly east Las Vegas valley shooting that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested two people in a deadly shooting that left two dead in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Tuesday, Metro police arrested 54-year-old Guillermo Lastre and 33-year-old Dianelys Fernandez on two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Guillermo Lastre, 54, faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon (LVMPD/KLAS)

Dianelys Fernandez, 33, faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police said on June 5 around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive near Wetlands Park after a report of two people who were dead inside a home.

Police said a citizen went to check on his neighbor when he found the bodies of the two victims inside. When officers arrived they found the two victims and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fernandez is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

