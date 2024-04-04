Police arrest 2 in 2023 Westwood shooting that killed 53-year-old

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a Westwood shooting that left one dead nearly six months ago.

Cincinnati police said Dairus Hurt and Jashawn Johnson were arrested on an open murder warrant after 53-year-old Barron Brown was fatally shot Oct. 17, according to a news release.

Police found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Ferncrest Court just after 8 p.m. that day. Fire department personnel determined he was dead at the scene.

Johnson was already being held at the Campbell County Detention Center on an unrelated charge. Hurt is currently listed as an inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2 men arrested in connection to 2023 shooting that killed Barron Brown