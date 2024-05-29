Police arrest 18-year-old suspect after deadly shootings at southwest OKC housing complex

The Will Rogers Courts complex is seen Wednesday. The complex has been the seen of three recent shooting and homicides in the last week.

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man amid an investigation into a series of deadly shootings at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

An 18-year-old, who according to police was known as "Psycho," was booked into the Oklahoma County jail Tuesday morning in connection with the killing of Anthony Ray Hines, 38. The Oklahoman is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on May 22, police were called to an apartment in Will Rogers Courts, a low-income apartment complex operated by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority near South Rotary Park.

Officers found Hines dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch of the apartment off Westwood Boulevard. Another victim with gunshot wounds to his leg and thigh was found nearby and taken to a local hospital, but was treated and released.

Witnesses told investigators Hines and several family members and friends were at the apartment celebrating a relative’s high school graduation. The person that was arrested and at least three other people arrived as Hines was cooking on an outside grill, according to an arrest affidavit.

A “heated” verbal altercation ensued before Hines was allegedly shot multiple times as he attempted to run into the house, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested the 18-year-old early Tuesday in Midwest City. Various witnesses to the shooting also alleged the man and “his gang” were already assaulting and robbing people at Will Rogers Courts, and that many of them feared retaliation if they identified him, according to the affidavit.

Marcus Wrenn, 36, said Hines, his brother-in-law, had only recently returned to the area from Minnesota and was working as a cook at the Sheraton Hotel downtown.

“He was about to become a chef, man,” Wrenn said. “He was a good person. I knew he stayed out the way and didn’t trip with people. He wasn’t out here gang banging — none of that. He was a cool cat.”

Flowers are seen in a mailbox outside of an apartment at Will Rogers Courts on Wednesday, The apartment was the scene of a where a recent homicide.

The arrest is the latest development in ongoing investigations after multiple deadly shootings at the same location in the past week.

Two additional homicides occurred over Memorial Day weekend at the apartment complex. The first was reported about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1700 block of S Pettee Avenue, where 43-year-old April Coppock was found shot to death inside her home, only a block away where Hines died.

Later that same night, police were again called to the complex, where another man had been shot to death about 10:30 p.m. The Oklahoma City Police Department had not publicly confirmed that man's identity by Wednesday afternoon.

Officers also said they were uncertain if the 18-year-old arrested Tuesday was connected to the other two shootings. As of Wednesday afternoon, no other arrests had been made in connection to the shootings, and police were encouraging residents with any information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

“It’s still early in all of the investigations,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “We’re trying to see where all of the evidence and interviews will lead us.”

