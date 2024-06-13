Police arrest 14-year-old after shooting

A 14-year-old male was arrested Wednesday night after a shooting that left another teen injured.

Due to his age, the male’s identity has not been released, but a Kokomo Police Department media release states he is currently in custody at the Kinsey Youth Center on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a child in possession of a firearm.

It was shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday when officers were dispatched to the area of Waugh and State streets in reference to a male who had been shot, per the release.

When officers arrived, they reportedly located 18-year-old Jordon Roberts with a single gunshot wound, and investigators say he was flown in stable condition to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Police did not release any additional details regarding the incident, pending further investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Austin McClain at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.