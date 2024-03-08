Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting

Mar. 7—A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with an incident in which an adult male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back, according to Terre Haute police.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police went to Regional Hospital in response to a report of a gunshot victim.

Following an initial investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile was placed under arrest in connection with the incident.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation and further information will be released as permitted," according to the Terre Haute Police Department.