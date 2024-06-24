Police arrest 13 men during a prostitution sting in Oak Creek

Thirteen men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Oak Creek over the weekend.

The Oak Creek Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit conducted the sting, which police called “a prostitution demand suppression operation,” on Sunday, June 23.

Two of the 13 men arrested on suspicion of patronizing prostitutes were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for state charges due to having similar violations on their records from prior arrests, authorities said.

“The Oak Creek Police Department remains steadfast in doing our part to combat human trafficking and deterring any demand within our community,” the department said in a statement on social media.

In that same statement, OCPD thanked the Milwaukee branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for support with the operation.

