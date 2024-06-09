Police arrest 11-year-old after month-long crime spree that included car thefts and shootings

Albuquerque, New Mexico police on Thursday nabbed a preteen after he’d terrorized residents for a month with burglaries, auto thefts, and shootings.

APD Chief Harold Medina said he was disappointed to see an 11-year-old arrested for crimes ranging from burglary to shooting a firearm.

"But this armed individual’s behavior was escalating and he was a danger to the community," Medina said. "We need to do something about the toxic mix of guns and social media. Kids need consequences."

According to local reports, the boy, whose identity was not released because of his age, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, unlawful passion of a weapon by a minor, non-residential burglarly, criminal damage to property over $1,000, and conspiracy to commit a fourth-degree felony.

The crime spree began on May 5, when a Kia Forete was stolen in northeast Albuquerque. A week later, a woman reported that four juveniles were throwing rocks at the windows of her home and hit her leg. That same day, a 12-year-old called police and said a group of boys who called themselves the "Kia Boyz" and were known to frequent the area, were throwing rocks at her house and trying to break in.

On May 17, Albuquerque officers responded to a commercial burglary where an individual witnessed a stolen vehicle crash through the entrance of a store, causing $15,000 in damages.

On May 29, a man called police reporting that he had been shot at by four juveniles in a blue Kia after he had told them to live the front of his home where they’d been parked.

And last week, Albuquerque police were alerted about a man who had been shot in the hand on General Chennault. A handgun was later recovered at the scene.





