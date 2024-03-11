Police: Armed suspect wearing woman's wig, COVID mask, robs Edgewater bank

Gun-wielding suspect robs Bank of America in Edgewater.

A gun-wielding suspect wearing a woman's wig and a COVID mask robbed a bank in Edgewater Monday afternoon, police said.

Dispatchers with 911 said the robbery at gunpoint occurred at the Bank of America at 1900 S. Ridgewood Ave. Preliminary reports indicate the bank heist occurred around 1:21 p.m.

Witnesses reported the suspect had on a woman's wig and was wearing a COVID surgical-like mask, authorities said.

Police, assisted by a police dog and a sheriff's helicopter were searching for the suspect.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida bank robbed by gun-wielding suspect