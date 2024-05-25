Police at apparent standoff at Gastonia apartments

Law enforcement personnel are at an apparent standoff in Gastonia Friday night.

A Channel 9 crew got to an apartment complex Pineview Lane near South New Hope Road and heard police announce over a bull horn they have a warrant for someone’s arrest.

Residents said they were told to stay inside.

We are asking Gastonia police for more info.

No additional details have been made available.

