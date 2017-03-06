    Police find an antique-looking gun on a guy, and people think he's a time-traveller

    Here's an actual blast from the past.

    The folks at Baltimore Police Department posted a photo of a gun on its Facebook and Twitter accounts Thursday, after it was seized from a 36-year-old man during a traffic stop. 

    Police said it also found drugs inside the vehicle, and that the man was a repeat offender. 

    It's a pretty regular crime story, except people can't seem to get over the gun. It looks like an antique from the Civil War, or something you'd keep next to your chamber pot. 

    And of course, the internet took it away with their hilarious comments. We really mean it. 

    Not to be outdone, the Baltimore Police Department also responded with their own comment. Don't you just love the internet?

    Image: mashable/baltimore police department

