Police announce arrest in weekend stabbing of pregnant woman in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police have announced an arrest in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in Mira Mesa on Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department released photos of the suspect to the public after a woman who is four months pregnant was stabbed several times at an ATM in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. while the victim was standing outside of her vehicle at a drive-through ATM by the Mira Mesa Target. She was injured in her neck, left shoulder, and chin.

In a news conference Sunday evening, San Diego Police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Cole Klemke, a Carmel Valley resident who SDPD say is considered to be homeless.

SDPD report the victim is at home recovering after being treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Detectives say they were able to obtain photos and video of the suspect in the Target just before the crime happened. Detectives were also assisted by several tips from community members, who were able to help identify the man through the photos released to the public.

Police released these photos to the public Saturday evening in hopes of finding the suspect:

San Diego Police release photos of the suspect accused of stabbing a pregnant woman multiple times next to an ATM in Mira Mesa (Photo: San Diego Police Department)

SDPD have taken Klemke into custody. He is being held in the San Diego Central Jail. He is facing a charge of attempted murder in the first degree. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

