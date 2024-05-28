Police say altercation in SW ABQ apartment left 1 dead

May 28—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was killed Saturday in an apartment complex near Gibson and 98th SW.

Officers responding to reports of an altercation at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Diamond Mesa SW found a man in the parking lot with severe wounds, said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a statement.

"First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died as a result of his wounds," Gallegos said.

Gallegos said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.