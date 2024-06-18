Police: Altercation at Rockford restaurant led to fatal shooting

One of two men shot Sunday night on Rockford's east side has died.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the Hacienda San Jose restaurant at 3725 E. State St. on reports of numerous gunshots.

At the same time, officers also were sent to the area of East State and Fairview Avenue for a vehicle that struck a building at 3415 E. State St.

Officers were told that there were numerous people in the parking lot of the restaurant when an altercation occurred followed by an exchange of gunfire.

A short time later, two men arrived at local hospitals with life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 40-year-old Victor Ballesteros, of Loves Park, died. The other man, 19, is still listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

