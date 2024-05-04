Police allege Manchester woman drove 112 mph with unbuckled children in vehicle

May 4—RAYMOND — A Manchester woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove an SUV more than 100 mph with unbuckled children inside.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, a state trooper with the Troop A barracks observed a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Route 101 westbound in Raymond, according to a Saturday news release from New Hampshire State Police. The trooper reportedly witnessed the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds as high as 112 mph.

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper found two child passengers, ages 1 and 4, not buckled in or secured in car seats, according to the release.

Police identified as the driver as Shirley Stanley, 23, the mother of the two children.

Stanley was arrested and charged with reckless operation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of violating required child passenger restraints, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane change, following too closely, and speeding, police said.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Candia District Court at 8 a.m. June 10.

Police suspect others may have seen Stanley's driving before she was pulled over, and they asked anyone who witnessed the SUV to contact Trooper Jacob Benjamin at Jacob.A.Benjamin@dos.nh.gov or State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.