Police allege former Norwich man fired fatal shots in 2020 murder

May 20—DNA evidence and the confession of an eyewitness to a fatal Norwich shooting in 2020 led to murder charges against a former Norwich man earlier this month and the release from prison of the man previously charged in that crime, newly released court records show.

Brandon Foster, 35, was charged by Norwich police on May 2 with murder, felony murder, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with the June 10, 2020, shooting death of 66-year-old Edward "Too Tall" McIntyre at McIntyre's apartment at 52 Laurel Hill Ave.

Public records show Kendon Cole, 30, the man previously charged with murder in McIntyre's shooting death and held on $2 million bond was released from prison on Feb. 27, the same day the court converted his bond to a non-surety bond.

A non-surety bond does not require a bail bondsmen to post money for release, only a promise to appear in court.

Records show Cole remains under house arrest and subject to GPS monitoring. The charges against him have not been dropped. A representative from the New London County State's Attorney's Office did not respond Monday to questions about the case.

The lengthy police investigation that led to Cole's arrest in 2020 used witness interviews, searches of cell phone records, and ballistic and DNA tests to build a case against him.

Police said Cole, who had previously served prison time in Georgia for a carjacking and armed robbery, was in the crack cocaine business with McIntyre and had inquired about renting a room in McIntyre's home.

On the night of the shooting, police said, Cole and Foster had entered McIntyre's apartment, got into an argument and one of the men shot and killed McIntyre.

The new evidence in the case points to Foster as the trigger man.

Cole was initially arrested with his former girlfriend, Jacklyn Helligar, on drug charges on July 22, 2020, when police said they found 33 bags of fentanyl in his vehicle along with a key to the shooting victim's apartment. Police said DNA tests revealed Cole's DNA was on the grip and trigger of the gun used in the killing and on a doo-rag and several phones found at McIntryre's apartment.

Both Cole and Helligar were locked up at the Norwich police department when police said they heard Cole, talking to Helligar, say, "If you don't say anything it's going to be hard for these (expletives) to prove it," the arrest warrant states.

"Don't worry baby, I'm not saying (expletive). I am here for you," Helligar responded, according to police.

Records show that in October 2020, police obtained a report from the state forensic laboratory that revealed Foster's DNA also was found on the grip and trigger of the firearm used in the shooting.

Then on March 4, 2022, the FBI interviewed an unidentified individual who claims to have witnessed the shooting.

The witness claims to have been with Foster when they drove to McIntyre's and walked to the door together. Foster was wearing a "Covid mask" at the time, police said.

"During the altercation the individual saw Foster point and fire a shot into the area of the victim's hip. The victim fell backwards to the floor," the arrest warrant affidavit states. "Foster then pursued a white female who was in the apartment and witnessed the shooting. Foster shot at the female as she was running away."

The witness stated that while he did not touch the gun after the shooting, he had handled it and test fired it in a field in Massachusetts two months prior.

While the warrant does not identify the witness, the statement would offer an explanation of how Cole's DNA was found on the gun.

The witness also said he saw Foster purchase the firearm used in the killing with several others, including an AR-15, a Ruger 9 mm and a .38 Smith Wesson.

Foster, with salt and pepper hair and a full beard, remains held on a $1.25 million bond and appeared before a judge on Monday in New London Superior Court. He was assigned a public defender and had his case continued to June 6.

Foster, who police said fled the state after the shooting, was arrested in Charlotte, N.C. in January and extradited back to Connecticut.

Cole is due back in court on June 5. Cole's attorney, Jerome Paun, could not be reached to comment Monday.

