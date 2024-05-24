Police Allege Bartender Drank ‘Mind Boggling’ Amount Before She T-Boned Mom's Car, Killing Her with Kids Inside

Tiffany Alexander was a mother of three

Winter Springs Police Department Asnubil Escobar

A Florida woman is charged with vehicular DUI homicide after a mother of three was killed in what police are calling a “horrific crash.”

Asnubil Escobar, 25, is also charged with three other DUI-related charges after the Winter Springs Police Department alleges she struck the car of Tiffany Alexander, 29, killing her on May 21.

An arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG, Fox 35 and WESH reportedly claims that Escobar was five times over the legal limit when she T-boned Alexander after allegedly running a red light.

"It boggles my mind," police chief Matt Tracht said at a press conference aired by the outlets.

At the press conference, police said two of Alexander’s children were in the backseat of the car when it was hit. The older child suffered minor injuries, according to police.

A GoFundMe started to raise money for Alexander’s family states that she leaves behind a husband and three daughters, aged 7, 4 and 9 months old. The GoFundMe has raised over $65,000.

Police say Escobar is charged with DUI with property damage, DUI causing injury, DUI with blood alcohol of 0.08 or more, in addition to the vehicular manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear if she’s retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Police said at the press conference that Escobar is a bartender and was running late for work at the time of the crash. She allegedly told police her last drink was at 1:30 a.m., hours before the collision at around 10 a.m.

