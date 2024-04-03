Police: Alexandria man dies at hospital after SUV turns in front of motorcycle

An Alexandria man died Monday after the driver of a sports utility vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, according to police.

Anthony James, 29, was driving a motorcycle on Lee Street when the unidentified driver of the SUV turned on Lee from Lakeside Drive, reads a news release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Both James and the driver were taken to a hospital, where James later died.

An investigation is continuing, and a routine toxicology test is pending on the SUV driver.

