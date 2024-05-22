Police advise drivers to avoid UD area in coming days for commencement traffic

Newark police have issued a traffic alert ahead of graduation ceremonies at the University of Delaware, which begin on Thursday. Drivers should expect delays and increased traffic throughout the city, especially in the area of the UD field house and football stadium.

Saturday will have the heaviest traffic, particularly around the stadium, for the class of 2024 commencement. Police said traffic may start as early as 6 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with possible delays on I-95.

Graduation ceremonies will occur all day on Thursday and Friday at the field house, Bob Carpenter Center and stadium, leading to increased traffic in the area.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area unless necessary.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: University of Delaware commencements to cause traffic in Newark