Police say there’s actually been 11 gun-related arrests at TopGolf in Naperville since September, latest over the weekend

Police say that there’s actually been 11 gun-related arrests at Naperville’s TopGolf facility since September.

In an email to the Naperville Sun Tuesday, Naperville police Cmdr. Ricky Krakow said that “we did some digging” and counted 11 gun-related arrests at the 3211 Odyssey Court venue within the past six months.

The latest happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, Clarence Lamont Massey Jr., 24, of Chicago, was taken into custody at the TopGolf facility and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, according to police reports.

Krakow couldn’t give more details on Massey Jr.’s arrest because the officer’s report was still pending as of Tuesday, he said.

Since the close string of gun-related arrests at the Naperville TopGolf facility started last fall, the Sun had reported seven prior to Massey Jr.’s on Saturday.

Over a two-month period starting in September, police made four separate but similar gun busts at the business — all resulting from an officer spotting a gun through a car window while doing a foot patrol of the parking lot.

After the fourth reported incident, police said they were working with TopGolf to keep a close eye on safety.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, police made yet another gun-related arrest there.

Two more followed in February, starting with 34-year-old Joshua Ramon Menson, of Gary, who was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on Feb. 18, again by an officer on foot patrol who spotted a gun inside Menson’s car at the Odyssey Court lot.

Then just last week — four days prior to Massey Jr.’s arrest — police arrested 31-year-old Antwan Donete Lee, of Chicago, for a same similar chain of events and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Authorities have repeatedly said that they have no reason to believe the arrests are related.

