Police activity at Tivoli building on Auraria Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — Pro-Palestine protesters are still demonstrating on the Auraria Campus in Denver and met with the Auraria Board of Directors in the Tivoli building on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Auraria Campus posted to X that there was police activity in the building, and asked that anyone on campus avoid the area. At 12:45 p.m., the Campus posted saying all had returned to normal.

Student journalist Sara Martin with the newspaper The Metropolitan reported that the doors to Tivoli were zip-tied shut at about noon on Tuesday while the meeting took place. She followed up that report with a video from inside the building, showing protesters gathered in a hallway near an open area and chanting. Martin reported the locked doors lead to the Tivoli Brewery and “quad side of the building.”

Shortly after that, the Auraria Campus posted to X, stating that “protestors are active and contained to the Tivoli. Area outside of the Tivoli is considered normal campus operations.”

Martin posted photos on Monday that she said show protestors sitting outside administrators’ offices inside the Tivoli building. Later, Martin said that a communications director with Metropolitan State University Denver said the zip ties on the doors were placed there by protesters.

The sit-in reportedly ended after a meeting with the board of directors was agreed upon. On Monday, Students for a Democratic Society – Denver, the group leading the Auraria Campus encampment, requested support at the rally while students met with the administrators.

Also on Monday, the student group responded to an email the group says was sent by Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson. The email, protesters say, was titled “Demonstrators refuse dialogue offer.”

The group said that is inaccurate, claiming the president previously agreed to meet with “demonstration leaders,” but backed out of meeting members of Students for a Democratic Society who do not attend MSU.

It’s unclear why police activity was indicated, why the doors appeared locked and what spurred the conflict. FOX31 is sending a crew to the scene for more information.

