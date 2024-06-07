Police accuse Leicester man of soliciting prostitute, then shooting at 'likely' pimp

A Leicester man is facing a slew of charges, including armed assault to murder, soliciting prostitution and possession of incendiary devices, after police allege he shot at a “likely” pimp after a late-night meetup for sex went awry.

Dereck C. Curtis, 35, of 505 Moose Hill Road, was arrested May 24, court records show, after denying wrongdoing in a convoluted set of circumstances that sent about a dozen local and state police searching for a possible gunshot victim not far from his home.

Multiple police narratives filed in East Brookfield District Court indicate officers found evidence linking him to two people who reported a shooting, though the reports did not indicate any ballistic evidence or firearm was recovered, and no one was hurt.

“My client looks forward to the opportunity to prove his innocence,” the man’s lawyer, Richard Farrell, told the Telegram & Gazette on Friday.

The chain of events leading to the arrest – details of which the department partially released recently on Facebook – began around a quarter to 1 a.m. on May 24, Leicester police wrote in court documents, when authorities received two 911 calls about a shooting on Moose Hill Road.

“One caller stated he was hiding from a white male in a pickup truck whom (sic) had fired a gun at him,” Leicester patrolman Ryan J. Sweeney wrote in a police report filed in court.

Sweeney wrote that a second caller stated there was a white pickup truck chasing a man who was screaming "Help, call the police!”

Sweeney said about a dozen officers from Leicester, Spencer and Paxton, along with state police, swarmed the area. Not long after, a 41-year-old man, who is listed in court records as living in Florida, “emerged” from the woods, Sweeney said.

The man, who is described as a victim and does not appear to have been charged with a crime, “appeared visibly shaken and out of breath,” Sweeney said, and his legs and feet were “soaked, muddied and littered with vegetation.”

The man told police he had run far into the woods and to the edge of the reservoir to hide, a story Sweeney said appeared to be corroborated by his appearance. Sweeney said the man told them he had been urinating near the road when he was shot at from a white or cream-colored pickup.

Sweeney said the man had said he was with a female “friend” on the road who fled in her truck out of fear, but was hesitant to divulge many details about her.

Police, using a cellphone ping, soon found the “friend,” a 25-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, woman, at the gas pump of the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in a Dodge Ram truck they said they’d seen when responding to the shooting, court records show.

Sweeney said the woman admitted she was engaged in prostitution and had driven from New Hampshire to see a man, whom she’d communicated with on a dating application and knew as "George", in order to provide sex for a fee.

She said that did not happen, however, because "George" had seen her drop off another 41-year-old man down the road before driving toward his home.

Sweeney said it appeared “George” had been watching, and that when she met up with him, he became “paranoid” about becoming set up or robbed.

The woman told police “George” had paid her to leave, but followed her as she drove away down the road, which is when he allegedly shot at her “friend,” causing her to drive away and call police.

Police found condoms, Viagra and other items in the woman’s truck, which they said supported the notion that the interaction involved prostitution. They tracked a phone number the woman provided for “George” to Curtis’s home, where they said they found a white GMC Denali with a warm hood and fresh mud on its tires, as well as a separate, white Ford F-250 with what appeared to be a rifle with a scope inside.

Police said that before they could find an entrance door to knock at, Curtis appeared, and allowed them to inspect the firearm to prove it was a pellet rifle.

They said Curtis then allowed them to go inside his home to perform a “protective sweep” to ensure there was no danger to them.

Once inside the home, Sweeney wrote, a state trooper suggested calling the number the woman had said “George” used. They ended up doing so four times, Sweeney wrote, and could hear a phone vibrating somewhere out of sight.

The woman – who police denied that she was being “held against her will” by her “friend” – identified Curtis as “George,” police said, after they arranged for her to drive by him speaking with officers.

Curtis was arrested and interrogated at the police station, officers wrote, where he denied involvement in any sex solicitation or shooting.

They said Curtis told them he had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. the prior night, visited a friend on his dirt bike and went to bed around 10 or 11 p.m., recalling that he had watched a Donald Trump rally on Fox News, as well as Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.

Confronted with the information about the truck being warm, Curtis denied having driven it that night, police said. They noted in their report that it had rained during the day, which they reasoned likely would have washed much of the mud away had the truck not been recently used.

Police said they secured a search warrant for Curtis’s property and found a phone in a drawer whose number matched the number the woman reported belonged to “George.”

Police said the phone number was registered to Curtis’s girlfriend. He told police she was not home at the time of the alleged shooting.

Police reported taking swabs of the GMC Denali, as well as Curtis’s hands, for gunshot residue. They did not report the findings in court documents, and Farrell told the T&G he has not been apprised of the results.

The reports do not indicate that any firearms were seized as a result of the search, and police scouring the area of the alleged shooting said they did not find any relevant evidence.

Police said they also found fireworks and four alleged “improvised explosive devices” when searching Curtis’s property. They called the state police bomb squad to examine them.

Police described the devices as “grey cylinder-shaped items with green wicks glued to the top of them.” They said the bomb experts “didn’t suspect the four IEDs to be fireworks due to their uniform size, shape and cut (not machine-cut).”

Farrell told the T&G it's his position that the devices are just fireworks.

Police said that while the man Curtis allegedly shot at was willing to pursue criminal charges, he told the woman he’d come to Leicester with not to give a written statement to police.

“Based on our investigation to this point officers had reason to believe he was likely a pimp and she was likely a prostitute under his supervision,” Sweeney wrote. He said neither the man nor the woman ended up offering written statements, though he noted their contact information is on file.

Curtis is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and attempting to pay a fee for sex related to the alleged shooting, and separately, as a result of the search of his property, with four counts of possession of an improvised explosive device, unlawful possession of firearms, and unlawful possession of several prescription drugs found in his home.

A judge rejected a request from prosecutors that Curtis be held as a dangerous person, court records show, and set bail at $10,000, which he posted.

Conditions of Curtis’s release include that he be monitored by GPS and observe a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as that he stay substance-free.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police accuse Leicester man of shooting at 'likely' pimp