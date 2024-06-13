Police: 7-Eleven employee accidentally shoots himself during fight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An employee is hurt after accidentally shooting himself during an altercation in Newport News Wednesday evening, police said.

At 7:11 p.m., at a 7-Eleven in the 12600 block of Nettles Drive, police responded in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital for care. Preliminary investigations revealed that an employee at the business got in an altercation with at least one customer, police said. The altercation took place outside the business and turned physical. The employee accidentally shot himself during the altercation, police said.

