Police say $60M fire suspect targeted Prescott Valley businesses with vandalism, burglary

A person seen perpetrating multiple graffiti hits on businesses in Prescott Valley is also suspected of being behind recent acts of arson, burglary and vandalism totaling tens of millions in costs.

Prescott Valley police on Tuesday released footage of a suspect connected to a March 10 string of graffiti incidents at multiple locations near East Pav Parkway and Center Court: the Harkins Theatres location; In the Game amusement center; and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The suspect appears to be the same person thought to be responsible for the April 1 fire at the Legado Apartments and the March 29 and April 4 vandalism and burglaries at Bradshaw Mountain High School, police said.

The fire cost $60 million in damages at the apartments that were under construction, and the March 29 incident cost $60,000 in damages to a building on campus, the football field, and the track, according to police. "While these incidents have disrupted the lives of many of our residents, we understand the importance of the quick apprehension of this suspect to restore the sense of safety we are accustomed to in this wonderful community," read a statement from Prescott Valley police.

A multi-agency taskforce working on the case is urging businesses and residents in the impacted area and in neighborhoods to the west of Prescott Valley's Pine View to review their surveillance camera footage from the start of March to help in the investigation. Videos and photos related to the case may be uploaded onto a public portal accessible by the task force.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also working on investigating the crimes, police added.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing black clothes — a facemask or gas mask, gloves and boots — and a headlamp and some sort of GoPro-style camera, according to police.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or atftips@atf.gov. Information may also be submitted anonymously via reportit.com or the Report It mobile app by selecting "ATF – Phoenix Field Division" as the reporting agency.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police release video of $60M fire suspect accused of graffiti, burglary