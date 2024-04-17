Police find 60 neglected animals, 7 dead dogs in Norwalk home

Police and an animal rescue team found more than 60 severely neglected animals in a home in Norwalk last week.

The Norwalk Police Department and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa were dispatched to a home located in the 2200 block of Windflower Drive in Norwalk on April 12 for an animal neglect situation, Chief Greg Staples said in a news release Wednesday.

They found 57 live dogs, including some day-old puppies, three live cats and seven dead dogs inside the house, Staples said.

Norwalk police and the Animal Rescue League found 64 dogs, including seven that were dead, and three cats at a home. The owners surrendered the animals to the ARL.

Residents of the house provided enough food and water for the animals, but many had severe medical conditions such as fleas, loss of fur, mange, cloudy eyes and various cuts that required medical attention, he said.

Many of the animals need weeks of treatment, officials said.

“All the animals were crawling with fleas, and many of the dogs and puppies had skin that was red and raw from scratching,” Mackenzie Mogren, marketing and public relations manager with the ARL, said in a news release. “Some, including young puppies, had hair loss all over their bodies.”

More: Iowa farm owner pleads guilty to livestock neglect, has 50 horses seized by authorities

There was animal waste and trash spread through out the house, Staples said. The owner is cooperating with police and has surrendered all dogs and cats to the ARL.

Police may file animal neglect charges after the investigation, Staples said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 60 neglected animals, 7 dead dogs found in Norwalk home