POLICE: 5 arrested one week after robbery at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence Police arrested five people on Friday following an investigation into a robbery at an apartment complex.

Officers with the Florence Police Department (FPD) responded to a robbery with a firearm on April 26 at Bellamy Place Apartments. FPD said that detectives with its Criminal Investigation Division identified suspects in the incident.

On Friday, Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a home on Cypress Point and found multiple firearms and drugs.

Five people, listed below, were arrested and charged following the search.

Montreal Hatchett, 19, of Florence, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Edmond Sanders, 18, of Florence, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Charles Stewart, 18, of Florence, was charged with second-degree theft.

Marquita Hatchett, 40, of Florence, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Brandon Peete, 38, of Florence, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

FPD says Montreal Hatchett and Sanders are being held without bond, while Stewart has a $15,000 bond set, and Marquita Hatchett and Peete have a $500 bond.

