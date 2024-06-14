Police: 4 people who tried to stop road rage incident stabbed, beaten up on Boston Common

A group of people who tried to intervene in a possible road rage incident were stabbed and beaten up on Boston Common late Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Boston Common shortly before midnight found four people suffering from various non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

One victim suffered a superficial stab wound to the abdomen and another was stabbed in the hand. The third victim had their wrist broken, while the fourth victim was punched in the mouth and left bloodied.

The victims told police that as they were walking across Park Street near Tremont Street they saw two groups involved in a possible road rage incident and intervened.

As they tried to help, the groups attacked them, according to police.

Police didn’t mention arrests in connection with this attack.

Earlier this week, a Lynnfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on the Common.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

