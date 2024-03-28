Police: 4-year-old Everett boy may be missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Police in Everett are looking for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Ariel Garcia is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 37 pounds. There is no description of what he was wearing.

The Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert.

He was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment in the 4800 block of Vesper Drive. Everett police cruisers were seen outside the apartment building and there is crime scene tape in the courtyard. Officers were inside a unit processing evidence. They have since left.

Everett Police officers and search and rescue teams are looking for the child, who may be missing under suspicious circumstances after leaving the apartment with a family member.

Police say he may be in danger. Officers have been communicating with his mother and family.

If you’ve seen Ariel or have any information as to where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.

EMPA- Everett, WA- No vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Sy9jQ6YGYk — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 28, 2024