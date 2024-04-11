Police: 4 officers hurt during firearms training at Salt River range

Four officers were injured while training at the Salt River Police Firearms Range last week, according to Scottsdale Police Department revealed Thursday.

Police said after the main training drills on April 3, when officers unloaded their weapons to prepare them for cleaning, a pistol accidentally discharged into the ground. The bullet struck the ground and sent fragments and pieces of debris toward other officers.

Four officers had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital after they received first aid at the range facility, according to police. The officers were all released the same day from the hospital with minor injuries.

Last year, a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service, Patrick Bauer, was killed at a gun range at a correctional facility in Phoenix after he was shot. Larry Edward Brown was indicted in the case on one count of involuntary manslaughter of an officer of the United States.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police officials.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 officers hurt during accidental discharge at Salt River firearms range