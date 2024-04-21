Police: 35-year-old man fatally shot in Wilmington early Sunday

A 35-year-old male died after being shot early Sunday morning in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood.

Wilmington Police report that the incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. in the area of West Third and North Union streets, near a Wilmington Fire Department station. At the scene, officers discovered a 35-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police said the case is an active investigation and additional information will be shared "when possible."

